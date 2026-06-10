RAKEZ joins forces with Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund to strengthen support for innovators

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered into a strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance, to strengthen support for innovators, startups, and growth-stage businesses within its ecosystem.

The partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony at Compass Coworking Centre between MBRIF Head Shaker Zainal and RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping innovative businesses access funding support, ecosystem connections, and growth opportunities that enable long-term scalability and market expansion.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ customers will gain access to a broader range of support services designed to accelerate business growth. This includes access to financing pathways and funding support through MBRIF, alongside structured mentorship and expert advisory to help innovative businesses strengthen their business models and scale more effectively.

The partnership will also provide access to joint workshops and innovation programmes focused on practical areas such as growth strategy, financial planning, and market expansion.

These offerings will be complemented by RAKEZ’s streamlined business set-up, licensing, and operational support, as well as access to a wider ecosystem of partners, investors, and networks. Together, these elements are intended to help businesses launch, grow, and expand with greater confidence while contributing to sustainable, impact-driven outcomes.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, said, “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund continues to play an important role in advancing the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and supporting the country’s vision for a competitive, knowledge-based economy. Partnerships of this kind help expand the support available to high-potential businesses by strengthening access to financing, strategic guidance, and growth opportunities. Continued collaboration across the ecosystem is essential to creating the conditions in which innovation can scale, diversify the economy, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term development.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Innovation plays a critical role in shaping resilient and future-ready economies. Through our partnership with MBRIF, we are creating stronger pathways for startups and growth-stage businesses within our ecosystem to access specialised support, funding opportunities, and strategic networks that can help accelerate their growth journeys. This collaboration reflects our continued focus on building an environment where innovative businesses can scale with confidence from Ras Al Khaimah.”

By bringing together funding, mentorship, and innovation support with a seamless business set-up and operating environment, the partnership ensures that startups and SMEs have what they need at every stage of their growth journey.

RAKEZ and MBRIF will continue to work closely to help innovative businesses scale with confidence and unlock new opportunities within the UAE’s evolving innovation landscape.