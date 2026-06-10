Team Liwa shines at Baja Greece 2026

ATHENS, 10th June 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati competitors Mansour Al Balhi and Khalid Al Kindi, representing Team Liwa of Liwa Sports Club, achieved a remarkable result on Tuesday at Baja Greece 2026, the third round of the FIA World Baja Cup, by finishing second overall and securing first place in the SSV (Side-by-Side Vehicle) category.

The Emirati duo delivered a strong performance throughout the rally aboard their Can-Am Maverick R, demonstrating excellent preparation and the ability to compete against some of the world's top drivers in one of the most prestigious rounds of the championship. The event was held in northern Greece across a variety of demanding terrains and technical stages.

Al Balhi and Al Kindi maintained a consistent pace throughout the rally, enabling them to reach the overall podium in second place while also claiming victory in the SSV category, adding another achievement to Team Liwa’s growing record in international motorsport competitions.

The rally attracted a strong field of international drivers and teams across multiple categories and featured challenging mountain routes and rugged terrain, raising the level of competition and highlighting the participants’ ability to adapt to varying conditions.

Team Liwa continues to strengthen its presence in regional and international rally and Baja events to enhance the standing of Emirati motorsport and showcase national talent on the global stage. This achievement reflects the team's ongoing development and the ability of Emirati competitors to achieve distinguished results against leading international contenders.

Mansour Al Balhi said that the result was the outcome of thorough preparation and continuous teamwork, noting that competition had been intense from the opening stages of the rally. He added that team spirit and accumulated experience played a key role in securing the achievement and raising the UAE flag on the podium.

Team Liwa is now looking ahead to the upcoming rounds of the FIA World Baja Cup, which include events in Italy, Spain, Qatar and Dubai. Through these competitions, the team aims to strengthen its position in the overall championship standings while building on the experience and technical readiness demonstrated throughout the season.