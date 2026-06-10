'UAE Games' help build strong foundation for Special Olympics: Ministry of Sports

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, said that the second edition of the UAE Games for People of Determination has provided an exceptional model for supporting People of Determination and delivered an inspiring human experience that promotes a cohesive and productive society.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, which concluded on Tuesday, Al Hajeri said the success of the Games reflects the lasting legacy of Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Special Olympics World Games 2019.

He said the event laid the foundation for further achievements by Special Olympics UAE, both in organising major sporting events and through participation in international competitions.

More than 1,000 male and female athletes from clubs across the country took part in the UAE Games competitions.