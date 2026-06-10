EU to mobilise up to €25 billion for renewable energy, clean technology by 2035

BRUSSELS, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union launched the Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Cooperation (T-MED) – a flagship initiative under the Pact for the Mediterranean.

T-MED aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy, hydrogen, clean technology manufacturing and modern electricity networks across the Mediterranean region, supporting a more integrated, sustainable, and interconnected Mediterranean energy market.

Unveiled during the European Sustainable Energy Week by Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica, and Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, T-MED aims to mobilise up to €25 billion in expected investments by 2035.

The European Commission has made available more than €5 billion in guarantee capacity under the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus. This guarantee capacity will help unlock public and private investment in sectors covered by T-MED.

At its core, T-MED seeks to strengthen energy cooperation across the Mediterranean. By 2035, the initiative is expected to contribute to the development of 15 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity, support regulatory reforms in partner countries, and help generate more than 100,000 jobs in clean energy sectors.

The initiative is built around five key pillars: Investment mobilisation, regulatory cooperation, skills development, infrastructure upgrades and renewable energy trading, and clean tech industrial cooperation.

The Commission has launched a Call for Expressions of Interest for Private Investors (such as commercial banks, asset managers and impact funds) open until 15th June and a Call for Expression of Interest for Project Promoters (such as companies that develop projects) open until 15th August. By October 2026, the European Commission will chair the first operational meeting of the T-MED Investment Platform.

By 2027, the first EU-Mediterranean clean tech industrial collaborations will take shape, bringing together companies from both sides of the Mediterranean.

Launched on 28th November 2025 in Barcelona, the Pact for the Mediterranean strengthens EU cooperation and partnership with the countries in the Middle East and North Africa.