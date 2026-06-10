Emirates SkyCargo maps new horizons with freighter service to Almaty

DUABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has announced that it will be launching dedicated weekly freighter flights on its Boeing 777F aircraft to Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, commencing 16th June 2026.

Almaty is Emirates SkyCargo’s first destination in Central Asia and the new weekly cargo flights from Dubai will help open a new trade corridor integrating the region into the carrier’s global network.

Almaty is Kazakhstan’s largest city and a growing commercial and logistics hub serving as an important economic and trade gateway Central Asia. Emirates SkyCargo’s weekly freighter service on Tuesdays will provide over 100 tonnes of cargo capacity every week for the seamless movement of key commodities including electronics, perishables, machinery and other consumer goods between Almaty and the rest of the world through Dubai.

Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President, said, “Emirates SkyCargo’s weekly freighter service to Almaty is in line with our role as a global trade facilitator and is an important step in expanding our network and connectivity to Central Asia, a region that is experiencing dynamic growth. Our flights will provide new opportunities for businesses in Almaty and the surrounding region to scale their international operations while allowing our global customers convenient and rapid wide-body cargo connectivity to a strategic marketplace. The expansion into Almaty supports our long-term growth strategy and D33 Dubai Economic Agenda objectives, accelerating foreign trade and Dubai's standing as a global logistics hub.”

In line with growing global demand, Emirates SkyCargo is strategically expanding its freighter fleet and global network. The airline has taken delivery of four new Boeing 777 freighters since March 2026, with delivery of six more freighters lined up for the rest of the year.