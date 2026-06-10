ADU, FertiClinic Group to launch reproductive research lab in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has partnered with FertiClinic Fertilisation Group to establish the ‘FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab’ at its Abu Dhabi campus.

The partnership aims to advance healthcare innovation, scientific research, and clinical innovation through a dedicated platform for reproductive medicine research and clinical collaboration.

Housed within ADU’s College of Health Sciences, the facility will include three specialised laboratories dedicated to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), andrology, and cryopreservation.

Equipped with advanced technologies and specialised embryological infrastructure, the lab is designed to strengthen translational healthcare research and foster collaboration between university researchers and fertility specialists, contributing to advancements in reproductive medicine and fertility preservation.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, said, “Through this collaboration, Abu Dhabi University continues to strengthen its role in advancing impactful research, innovation, and industry collaboration in areas that directly contribute to healthcare advancement and societal well-being.

"The establishment of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab reflects our commitment to providing students and researchers with access to advanced facilities and experiential learning opportunities that bridge academic knowledge with real-world healthcare applications."

The partnership will provide students with practical learning opportunities through direct engagement with clinical experts and access to specialised laboratory environments.

Faculty members and fertility specialists will also collaborate on scientific studies, medical publications, and educational initiatives. In addition, the facility will host specialised workshops and regional conferences focused on reproductive health and fertility innovation.