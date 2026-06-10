FIA President discusses road safety, sustainable mobility with Czech leaders

PRAGUE, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), has met with senior leaders of the Czech Republic in Prague, reinforcing the strong partnership between the FIA and one of Europe’s most significant automotive and motorsport nations.

During the visit, the FIA President held discussions with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel; Prime Minister Andrej Babiš; and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Boris Šťastný.

The meetings this week focused on shared priorities across mobility and motorsport, including road safety, sustainable transport, innovation, and grassroots participation.

"The Czech Republic has a proud automotive and motorsport heritage and continues to demonstrate how mobility, innovation and sport can work together," the FIA President said.

He outlined the FIA’s work to improve road safety outcomes through data-driven initiatives including the FIA Road Safety Index and FIA Driver Safety Index.

The programmes provide governments, organisations and road users with practical tools to measure, benchmark and improve road safety performance, supporting the ambition of reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries.

The FIA President also highlighted the contribution of the Autoklub České republiky in advocating for increased accessibility and diversity in motorsport.

Through its work in education, advocacy and competition, the club plays a vital role in creating opportunities for participation at every level of the sport.

He said that President Jan Šťovíček plays an active role within the FIA ecosystem, including service on the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), as President of the Coordination Forum for Eastern and Central European Countries (COFO), and as a board member of the FIA Foundation.

Funded by grants from the FIA and FIA Foundation, the Autoklub CR has developed two key programmes to encourage the next generation of racers.

The Karting Academy is an educational programme that develops Karting skills and knowledge while cultivating talent, and has seen more than 1,000 children attend the programme so far, with many now competing internationally. RacerBuggy 160 is a division for children aged 5 to 8 focused on autocross training. Over the last seven years, more than 3,000 children have passed through the academy.

Ben Sulayem praised the Autoklub’s ongoing investment in karting, national championships and youth participation programmes, which are helping to strengthen the future of Czech motorsport.

Šťovíček said, “It was an honour to showcase the positive impact that FIA funding is having across our programmes. These grants are helping us strengthen grassroots motorsport, invest in young talent and create new opportunities for people to engage with our sport.”

The visit forms part of the FIA President’s ongoing programme of engagement with governments, Member Clubs and stakeholders worldwide, supporting the FIA’s mission to advance safe, sustainable and accessible mobility while ensuring the continued growth and development of motorsport.