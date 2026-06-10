Dubai Holding Real Estate, Commercial Bank of Dubai launch home financing programme

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Real Estate has partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to launch a new home financing programme for eligible customers purchasing properties across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The programme is available to UAE nationals and UAE residents, including salaried and self-employed buyers purchasing (qualified) off-plan and completed villas and apartments across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio. It has been designed to provide a smoother and more transparent route to ownership, with preferential rates, attractive fee structures, faster digital onboarding, dedicated relationship management and access to selected premium banking benefits.

The programme offers both conventional and Islamic financing solutions, subject to eligibility and approval, broadening customer choice across the UAE. It also includes digital pre-approval supported by automated eligibility assessment, helping customers gain upfront clarity on their borrowing capacity and move through the financing journey more efficiently.

A key feature of the programme is access to financing from the 30 percent construction stage once customers have met the 50 percent payment threshold.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “By leveraging the scale and diversity of our residential portfolio, we are giving buyers greater confidence to plan and move forward, reinforcing Dubai Holding Real Estate’s role in shaping accessible, high-quality communities across Dubai’s leading destinations.”

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of CBD, said, “Through our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate, we are simplifying access to home financing with faster digital pre-approvals, dedicated mortgage expertise and a more efficient onboarding process. This reflects CBD’s commitment to supporting customers while contributing to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate market.”