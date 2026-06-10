UAEU receives full international accreditation for three academic programmes

AL AIN, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has secured full international accreditation from the German accreditation agency Agentur für Qualitätssicherung durch Akkreditierung von Studiengängen (AQAS) for three academic programmes offered by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The accredited programmes include the Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and the Bachelor of Arts in Translation Studies, both offered by the Department of Languages and Literature, as well as the Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics offered by the Department of Cognitive Sciences.

The accreditation was granted after the programmes fulfilled all conditions and requirements established by the AQAS accreditation committee following a comprehensive academic review conducted in Fall 2024. AQAS confirmed the accreditation of the three programmes through March 2031.

This achievement reflects the university’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of its academic programmes and ensure their alignment with internationally recognised standards in higher education. It also contributes to preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills required to meet evolving global trends and labour market demands.

Prof. Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, stated that receiving international accreditation for three academic programmes from AQAS reflects the college’s continuous commitment to applying the highest standards of academic quality and advancing its programmes in a sustainable manner.

He added, “The Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, Bachelor of Arts in Translation Studies, and Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics programmes play a vital role in preparing qualified professionals in the fields of languages, communication, translation, and linguistics. These programmes support the needs of various cultural, educational, media, and knowledge-based sectors across the UAE.”

He affirmed that the college will continue its efforts to develop its academic programmes and enhance their competitiveness at both the regional and international levels.

AQAS accreditation is recognised as one of the leading international quality assurance accreditations in higher education. It is based on the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG) and confirms that academic programmes meet internationally recognised benchmarks in education quality, assessment, and continuous improvement.