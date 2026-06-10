EHS will continue advancing development, building on achievements: Minister of Health

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Emirates Health Services (EHS) reflects the UAE leadership’s continued commitment to institutional excellence and strengthening the healthcare sector’s readiness for future challenges.

He noted that the decision will further support the UAE’s position as a global leader in healthcare quality and service excellence.

Al Sayegh said the newly appointed Board, comprising experts in healthcare, management, investment and governance, will build on EHS's achievements and strengthen its role in advancing preventive and healthcare services, enhancing the performance of federal healthcare facilities, and supporting initiatives that improve patient experience and quality of life.