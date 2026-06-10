Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

CAIRO, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemned on Wednesday the Iranian attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait.

"These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these sister nations and represent a highly dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad said in a statement.

Egypt affirmed its full solidarity with Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait in confronting these unacceptable attacks and its support for all measures taken by these countries to preserve their security and stability and protect their citizens and national assets.

The statement added that the security and stability of the Arab states are an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security, reiterating its categorical rejection of any actions or practices that aim to undermine the sovereignty of states or threaten their security and territorial integrity.

Egypt stressed the importance of de-escalation and respect for the rules of international law in order to preserve the security and stability of the region.