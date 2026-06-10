MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Mongolia

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials Anand Amgalan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mongolia to the UAE.

Alshamsi welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening and advancing relations with Mongolia across various sectors of mutual interest.

For his part, Anand Amgalan expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE and commended the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia, which continue to grow across a wide range of fields.

He highlighted the shared vision of both countries to expand cooperation in support of sustainable development and the aspirations of their two friendly peoples.