DEWA adopts advanced smart system to enhance reliability in electricity distribution networks

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted an advanced smart system to enhance the reliability of its electricity distribution networks.

The Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System (ASGR) is a pioneering solution focused on full automation and instant decision-making, supporting network readiness to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth. The innovation is currently being implemented within DEWA’s Distribution Power Division.

“We continue to adopt smart and advanced solutions in electricity grid management and operation, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a city of the future and home to some of the most reliable, efficient and sustainable energy networks in the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

He added that the system represents a significant advancement in grid resilience, enabling immediate fault response, minimising customer impact and accelerating service restoration with high efficiency and operational accuracy, supported by real-time data and intelligent analytics.

"This innovation also reflects our commitment to strengthening business continuity and enhancing the readiness of critical infrastructure through a smart energy system capable of predicting, adapting to and responding flexibly to a wide range of operational challenges, further consolidating Dubai’s global leadership in smart and sustainable electricity grids,” said Al Tayer.

ASGR automatically isolates the interrupted feeder and restores service to remaining customers by transferring them to adjacent circuits, ensuring service continuity. In addition, the fault isolation feature enables staff to locate faulty sections more accurately. All substations along the feeder are equipped with intelligent electronic devices and remote terminal units to provide real-time monitoring and visibility into substation operations, enabling faster fault detection and restoration.

Peer-to-peer modern communication protocols are used to ensure reliable data transmission between substations along the feeder and the distribution control centre.

This innovation represents a practical application of operational intelligence in distribution networks. It contributes to increasing reliability, improving asset utilisation efficiency, enhancing safety for technical teams by reducing unnecessary field interventions and strengthening decision-making based on accurate real-time data.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said, “This system marks a significant step forward in the transition towards smart, self-healing distribution networks. It has contributed to faster fault response times, improved reliability indicators and enhanced service continuity for customers.”