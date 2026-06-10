MoHESR organises ‘Creative Disruption: AI's New Blueprint for Higher Education’ forum

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has organised a forum titled "Creative Disruption: AI's New Blueprint for Higher Education" to develop a higher education system that is more flexible, innovative and prepared for future requirements.

The forum brought together more than 80 leaders from the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills and its eight working groups with representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) and partners from various economic sectors and global technology companies.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated that the unprecedented transformations taking place around the world, driven by artificial intelligence applications, require HEIs to reassess their current models and accelerate the development of forward-looking academic systems that are better equipped to respond to future needs.

He emphasised that the UAE does not regard AI simply as an emerging technology, but rather as a strategic enabler that contributes to redesigning the higher education ecosystem, supporting young talent and strengthening the competitiveness of the economy of the future.

Dr. Al Awar stated that MoHESR’s efforts in this area are aligned with the ambitious government vision to accelerate the adoption and implementation of autonomous AI-driven models – or agentic AI models – enabling the UAE government to become the first in the world to transform its sectors and services through such AI-powered systems.

“We seek to redesign the higher education system through the systematic and thoughtful adoption of AI applications, aligning academic programmes with evolving labour market needs and creating more personalised, flexible and impactful learning experiences. This will enhance graduates’ readiness for a knowledge-based future driven by innovation," he added.

During the forum, Microsoft delivered a presentation on the potential of autonomous AI systems to create more personalised learning experiences for students by developing digital assistants capable of continuously supporting educational, academic and career pathways. Such systems can provide flexible learning models tailored to students’ interests and professional aspirations, helping them make more informed educational decisions.

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said, “As we are at a defining moment in the history of education, the UAE is leading the way with confidence and vision. Autonomous AI transforms learning from a standardised experience into a personalised journey for every student, while providing universities with unprecedented tools for adaptation and innovation. This is exactly what future generations in the UAE and the wider region deserve.”

Google Cloud delivered a specialised session exploring the opportunities presented by AI in the development of academic programmes and enhancing their alignment with labour market skill requirements. The session highlighted how advanced data analytics and intelligent models can support academic decision-making and proactive planning for future skills.

The company also showcased prototype AI-based applications that could contribute to the continuous development of academic programmes based on economic changes and the evolving needs of different sectors.

Ziad Jamal, Google Cloud Country Manager for the UAE, the Levant and North Africa, said, “Redesigning higher education in the age of AI requires more than simply adopting modern technologies; it requires building flexible educational models based on real-time data and predictive analytics. At Google Cloud, we are committed to applying our advanced innovation capabilities to develop intelligent applications and solutions that support academic decision-making and enable universities to align their programmes and outcomes instantly with the demands of the knowledge economy.”