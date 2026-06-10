UAE highlights AI governance at International Labour Conference

GENEVA, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 114th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), held in Geneva, Switzerland, bringing together governments, employers, and workers from International Labour Organisation (ILO) member states.

The conference serves as a global platform to discuss the future of global labour markets and the challenges associated with rapid economic and technological transformations.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and head of the UAE delegation to the conference, outlined the country's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) governance and digital transformation.

Addressing the conference's plenary session, Al Awar said the UAE views AI as a tool to enhance economic efficiency while protecting people and improving quality of life.

"To that end, the Emirates is working to build an integrated operational ecosystem powered by smart solutions that support government services and proactively enhance labour market efficiency through data-driven decision-making and smart analytics," he said.

Al Awar said the UAE labour market is one of the main engines driving economic growth and enhancing the country’s competitiveness, supported by a comprehensive development model that is built on close collaboration between the government and the private sector, keeps pace with global economic and technological transformations, and possesses the ability to attract talent from more than 200 nationalities.

In parallel, the UAE has continued to develop agile legislative frameworks that respond to emerging trends, support the economy of the future and enhance quality of life.

He said investments in smart labour market solutions enabled the automated processing of more than 11 million transactions in 2025, reduced data-entry time from three minutes to three seconds and provided worker guidance services in more than 20 languages.

Al Awar said the UAE's private-sector workforce has grown by more than 101 percent over the past five years, while the number of companies operating in the market has increased by nearly 46 percent.

Women's participation in the labour market also grew by more than 10 percent during 2025, reflecting expanding economic opportunities and a work environment that supports inclusion and empowerment.

The minister also highlighted the UAE's transition from traditional labour inspections to a smart oversight system based on real-time data analysis and early risk detection.

According to Al Awar, the system has helped prevent up to 66 percent of potential occupational incidents, reduced repeat violations by 54 percent and improved inspection efficiency by 40 percent through targeted oversight of high-risk establishments.

He also highlighted the UAE Skills Platform, an AI-powered initiative designed to anticipate future jobs and skills requirements and align education and training pathways with labour market needs.

“While discussions continue on the future of work and the rapid transformations driven by technology and AI, we cannot ignore the repercussions of the illegal and unjustified Iranian terrorist aggression that targeted the UAE and several brotherly and friendly countries, despite them not being parties to the conflict,”

the minister said.

“These attacks targeted civilian and vital facilities and infrastructure in a clear violation of international law, jeopardising economic stability, supply chains, and the continuity of essential services on which workers and employers alike depend," he added.

The minister stressed the importance of holding Iran accountable under international law and ensuring full compensation for damages resulting from the attacks, in accordance with the principle of state responsibility in international law.

Al Awar said the events demonstrated the resilience of the UAE economy and labour market, supported by long-term strategic planning and sustained investment in infrastructure, human capital and social protection systems.

He added that the UAE's ability to adapt to rapid developments reinforces confidence in its business environment and strengthens the labour market's capacity to respond to future challenges and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

The conference is examining the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, skills and labour markets, as well as governance frameworks needed to ensure that technological advances contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.