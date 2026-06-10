Yas Clinic advances medical innovation with first robotic-assisted partial knee replacement

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic Khalifa City has successfully performed its first partial knee replacement using robotic and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, marking a new medical milestone that reflects the hospital's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and delivering innovative treatment solutions in line with the highest international standards.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Fawzi Mazek, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Canadian Board-Certified specialist, and expert in stem cell therapies, who brings more than 30 years of experience in orthopedic surgery and joint replacement procedures. The patient, a 74-year-old Emirati male, underwent the procedure and was able to stand and walk with the assistance of a walker within hours of surgery.

Partial knee replacement is an advanced treatment option for patients whose damage is limited to a specific part of the knee joint. The procedure replaces only the affected portion of the joint while preserving healthy bone, cartilage, and ligaments, helping patients recover faster and regain mobility sooner compared to many traditional approaches.

While procedures of this type typically take more than two hours, the medical team successfully completed the operation in just one hour. The patient was able to stand and walk within a few hours after surgery and was discharged the following day. Clinically, the patient was fit for same-day discharge; however, the medical team elected to keep him under observation overnight to complete a course of antibiotics and ensure an optimal recovery.

Dr. Fawzi Mazek, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said:"Robotic-assisted joint replacement represents a significant advancement in orthopedic surgery. These technologies allow us to obtain highly accurate measurements and develop personalized surgical plans tailored to each patient. The result is greater precision during surgery, preservation of healthy tissues whenever possible, and improved functional outcomes. Seeing a patient regain mobility within such a short period following surgery is one of the clearest indicators of the value these advanced technologies bring to patient care."

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said:"The successful completion of our first AI and robotic-assisted partial knee replacement marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey to provide advanced healthcare supported by the latest medical technologies and highly specialized expertise. We remain committed to investing in innovation and attracting world-class talent to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for advanced healthcare."

This achievement reflects the continued advancement of Yas Clinic Khalifa City's specialized surgical services and its commitment to integrating modern technologies and artificial intelligence into clinical practice to enhance precision, improve patient outcomes, and accelerate recovery.