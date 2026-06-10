Abdulla Al Hamed visits National Centre of Meteorology, reviews efforts in weather and climate sciences

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, visited the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), where he was received by Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

During the visit, Al Hamed reviewed the NCM's integrated operational framework and its pivotal role in supporting national, regional, and international efforts in meteorology, climate science, seismic monitoring, scientific research, and capacity building.

The visit began with a tour of NCM’s meteorological operations, where he was briefed on the latest systems and technologies employed in weather and climate monitoring and forecasting. He was also introduced to the centre’s role in providing accurate data and information that support public safety and the sustainability of key sectors across the UAE, in addition to its efforts in leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance forecasting accuracy and elevate service quality in line with the best international practices.

Al Hamed also reviewed NCM’s seismic monitoring system and learned about the network of monitoring stations deployed across the country, as well as the mechanisms used to track and analyse seismic activity around the clock. These capabilities contribute to strengthening national preparedness, supporting natural risk management, and safeguarding lives and property.

Subsequently, the Chairman of the National Media Authority attended a presentation delivered by Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), who highlighted the programme’s achievements, research initiatives, and international partnerships, as well as its future plans aimed at developing innovative scientific solutions to enhance water resources, support water security, and promote the sustainability of natural resources.

He praised the programme’s leading role in advancing scientific research and innovation and in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for rain enhancement research and technologies.

Al Hamed also visited NCM’s Media Centre, where he was briefed on the advanced media and technical capabilities employed in producing specialised awareness and educational content, managing institutional communications, and engaging with media organisations and the public.

He expressed his appreciation for the advanced media infrastructure and high-level capabilities he witnessed, noting that they reflect the centre’s commitment to adopting the latest media practices and technologies to disseminate scientific knowledge and enhance public awareness.

The visit also included the Regional Training Centre affiliated with the WMO, where he reviewed its modern training facilities, including state-of-the-art training halls and a specialised training studio that provides an integrated environment for developing and training national, regional, and international professionals in meteorology, climate science, and science communication.

At the conclusion of the visit, Al Hamed toured the Scientific Dome at NCM, where he experienced its advanced interactive scientific and educational environment that utilises cutting-edge visual and digital technologies to present weather, climate, and environmental phenomena innovatively.

He emphasised the centre’s vital scientific role in interpreting nature through the lens of science and transforming its complexities into accurate data that provide society with a shield for protecting the present and a bridge toward a safer future.

He stated that the centre serves as a trusted source of information that unifies scientific data, strengthens decision-making, and reinforces the values of safety and security within society through its advanced scientific, research, and training services, reflecting the UAE’s leading position in harnessing science and technology to serve humanity and support sustainable development.

Al Hamed further underscored the depth of the strategic partnership between the National Media Authority and the NCM, describing it as an integrated partnership dedicated to a common objective: fostering public awareness and strengthening the national message. He commended the comprehensive operational ecosystem he witnessed during the visit and the dedicated national talents working around the clock with professionalism and commitment.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening media cooperation among national institutions to enhance public awareness and promote the dissemination of reliable scientific information, particularly in meteorology and seismic monitoring. Such cooperation, he noted, contributes to improving community preparedness for natural phenomena and maximising the benefits of accurate scientific information in protecting lives and property.

For his part, Dr. Al Mandous affirmed that the centre continues to advance its scientific, research, operational, media, and training capabilities in line with the UAE’s vision of investing in science, technology, and innovation, while further strengthening the country’s leadership in weather, climate, and water-related fields.

He noted that, through its international standing and the UAE’s presidency of the WMO, the centre continues to support WMO efforts aimed at enhancing international cooperation, exchanging expertise, and building capacities to address climate challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Dr. Al Mandous added that the centre places great importance on enhancing public awareness and disseminating scientific knowledge related to meteorology, climate, and seismic activity.

He explained that this commitment has been a key driver behind the continuous development of the centre’s media ecosystem and the strengthening of its human and technical capabilities, ensuring effective communication with the public and media organisations, enhancing preparedness for weather and seismic events, and promoting greater utilisation of the centre's services in support of community safety and sustainable development.