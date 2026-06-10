Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Sweden

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the Uunprovoked Iranian attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones.

The two ministers reviewed the serious implications of these attacks on regional and international peace and security, as well as on international maritime navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy.

During the meeting, Maria Stenergard reaffirmed her country's solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures necessary to protect the UAE’s sovereignty, safeguard its security and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the visit of Stenergard, noting that it reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and underscores the full solidarity of the friendly Kingdom of Sweden with the UAE following these unprovoked Iranian attacks.

The two sides also reviewed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security, stability, and sustainable peace in the region and around the world.

They further discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Sweden, as well as ways to enhance and develop cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and fulfills the aspirations of their peoples for greater progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Sweden and the shared commitment to expanding cooperation across a range of vital sectors.

He affirmed that the UAE and Sweden enjoy longstanding friendship and a growing partnership founded on mutual respect and a shared vision of the importance of international cooperation in supporting stability and development. He also highlighted the determination of both countries to work together to open new avenues of cooperation that serve their common interests and contribute to the prosperity of their peoples.