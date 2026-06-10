Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai Longevity Authority

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (17) of 2026, establishing the Dubai Longevity Authority (DLA), a new entity that aims to develop the emirate as the world’s leading hub for regulated longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare offerings, and forge paths for investment flows in the sector.

According to Decree No. (14) of 2026, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will serve as President of DLA. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has been appointed as its Chairman, according to Decree No. (15) of 2026.

Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, robust governance, and strategic partnerships, the establishment of DLA will support the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aim, respectively, to position Dubai among the top three cities globally for quality of life and achieve a leading position in healthy life expectancy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The true wealth of nations lies in their people, and our greatest investment has always been in their health, quality of life, and ability to contribute, create and innovate. Our vision is for Dubai to be at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare by harnessing life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop new solutions that enhance quality of life and advance human health.

We firmly believe that every scientific breakthrough should deliver tangible benefits to people’s lives, and that serving humanity will always remain the ultimate purpose of every investment in science, knowledge and innovation.”

“Our ambition is for Dubai to become the world’s leading hub for longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare, and to set new global benchmarks in health and quality of life. Dubai will continue to attract the world’s brightest minds across industries, fostering innovation and nurturing top talent to advance medicine, wellness, and transformative life-enhancing technologies,” His Highness added.

DLA is mandated to establish and implement a science-driven, risk-proportionate regulatory framework for longevity-related therapies and innovations. The authority will license and supervise activities across the entire value chain: research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, delivery, and patient clinics.

Launched in coordination with key government entities, including Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation, DLA will align its activities with the highest international standards, ensuring excellence and compliance across the sector.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The Longevity, Wellness and Advanced Health Sector is one of the fastest-growing economic frontiers in the world and we are positioning Dubai to capture the possibilities it presents under the vision of our leadership to send a powerful message about the emirate’s role in shaping the future of advanced healthcare.

“The establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority will offer regulatory certainty across the entire value chain, from R&D and clinical trials through to manufacturing, delivery, and patient care. What we are building is a sophisticated, sovereign market for advanced therapeutic products and services. It is one that will attract investment, industrial capability, and specialised talent, and facilitate the real transfer of technology and business models into the economy. This will not only support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, but also allow Dubai to lead the way in breakthrough therapies that extend lifespan and healthspan, ultimately improving quality of life for all.”

DLA will formulate and implement a strategy to create an environment in which advanced therapies, preventive interventions, clinical innovations, ethical practices, and continuous progress converge. Key areas of focus will include establishing frameworks for safe experimentation and growth, leveraging expertise from around the world, attracting and investing in high-potential companies, and driving collaboration and dialogue through international events.