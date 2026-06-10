‘Quality and Business Excellence in Era of AI’ conference brings together leading thought leaders, decision-makers

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sponsored by Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Quality Group (DQG) organised the ‘Quality and Business Excellence in the Era of AI’ conference under the theme ‘Safe Future: Quality Engineering and Proactive Governance’ at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel - Dubai, to explore the evolving role of quality and governance in the age of artificial intelligence.

The conference brought together a distinguished group of thought leaders, policymakers, senior executives, digital transformation specialists, and data experts.

The conference served as an interactive platform for participants to exchange knowledge, expertise, and best practices across three key themes: smart quality engineering and qualitative value creation; AI governance and international compliance; and future readiness through talent development and professional capability building.

The discussions focused on setting new benchmarks for smart quality engineering while supporting the development of a sustainable and resilient digital future. The initiative reflects DQG’s commitment to advancing business excellence through proactive governance and innovation, in line with national priorities and smart government strategies.

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DQG, said: “At Dubai Quality Group, we believe that fostering a culture of quality and proactive governance is essential to strengthening future readiness and enhancing the competitiveness of institutions amid the rapid transformations shaping the global landscape. The ‘Quality and Business Excellence in the Era of AI’ conference reflects our continuous commitment to promoting agile governance, advancing AI governance frameworks and international standards, and embracing global best practices in smart quality engineering. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership and contributes to elevating institutional excellence across smart governments.”

The conference featured key sessions, beginning with ‘Capability Building and Alignment with National Agendas'. This was followed by the session ‘Challenges of Business Excellence in the Age of AI,’ The conference also included a workshop on Agentic AI delivered by Dr. Samira Shaloh, Managing Director at Dubai Quality Group.

Throughout the conference, participants and speakers explored a range of critical topics, including the evolution of institutions from Total Quality Management (TQM) to Government Excellence Ecosystem; the application of AI agents for real-time auditing and deviation detection to enhance organisational proactiveness; and the development of reskilling strategies and talent-building programs designed to prepare professionals for emerging technologies.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 23894 as key frameworks for AI governance, culminating in a series of recommendations focused on advancing quality engineering and proactive governance.