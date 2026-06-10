GPSSA Board of Directors reviews performance, strategic milestones in third meeting of 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) convened its third meeting of the year, chaired by Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board, and attended by the Board members.

Al Mansoori opened the meeting by welcoming the members and commending their ongoing dedication. The Board then proceeded to its agenda, reviewing progress on the implementation of previous resolutions and ratifying decisions submitted by its subcommittees.

Additionally, the Board examined quarterly reports covering the Authority's investment, financial, and institutional performance, alongside the latest developments across its strategic projects. The meeting concluded with the review and approval of the remaining items on the agenda.

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) recorded exceptional growth across all performance indicators from January to May 2026. Financial expenditures for pension benefits rose significantly, with the GPSSA disbursing approximately AED 3.01 billion.

This total comprises:

• AED 2.21 billion in pensions for retirees and eligible beneficiaries.

• AED 759.9 million in end-of-service gratuities for insured individuals whose service terminated during this period.

• AED 41.5 million in end-of-service gratuities for insured individuals with exceptional service periods exceeding 35 years.

• AED 890,000 in statutory death compensations for beneficiaries' families.

GPSSA’s contribution base experienced a sharp upward trajectory. In May 2026, the number of active contributors surged by 17.02% year-on-year, representing an influx of 26,807 newly insured individuals, bringing the total to 184,286 contributors up from 157,479 during the same period last year.

Reflecting a thriving national business environment, the number of registered employers expanded by 22.06%. A total of 4,440 new entities registered with the GPSSA during this period, driving the total number of active employers to 24,567, compared to 20,127 during the same timeframe last year.

Furthermore, pensioners and beneficiaries directly under the GPSSA pension scheme reached 30,823, marking a net increase of 998 beneficiaries compared to the 29,825 recorded on May of last year. Concurrently, the number of pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are civilly administered by the GPSSA, but fall under other retirement laws, reached 20,980 compared to 20,085 during the same month last year.

These strong indicators demonstrate the tangible success of GPSSA's digital transformation policies and robust insurance frameworks, which effectively safeguard the rights of insured individuals across the labor market. This has been reinforced by heightened compliance among employers regarding timely registration and termination procedures, carried out in strict accordance with GPSSA’s regulatory terms and conditions.

Ultimately, this compliance ensures that insurance rights are secured and disbursed efficiently upon the conclusion of contribution periods.

The double-digit growth in registered companies further underscores the UAE's high investment attractiveness and the success of its overarching economic policies. These initiatives continue to attract multinational corporations while encouraging local businesses to sustainably expand within the market, enhancing workforce stability and socio-economic security.

Finally, GPSSA’s optimized financial and investment performance has successfully boosted capital inflows and expanded its investment asset portfolio. This strategic management effectively extends the long-term actuarial lifespan and financial sustainability of the pension fund, fulfilling its core mission to guarantee a dignified standard of living for both current and future generations.