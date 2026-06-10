LA28 finalises road cycling routes, linking key Los Angeles landmarks

LOS ANGELES, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The LA28 Organising Committee has confirmed the start and finish locations for the Olympic road cycling events at the 2028 Olympic Games, with routes connecting Venice Beach, Griffith Park and Griffith Observatory.

Athletes will compete across a diverse mix of coastal, urban and hillside terrains, from the Pacific coastline to the hills overlooking Los Angeles.

The Olympic cycling road races (women’s and men’s events) will take place over two days, on 22 and 23 July 2028, beginning at Venice Beach Boardwalk (as previously confirmed) and finishing at Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park. The route will take athletes from the Pacific coastline into the hills of Los Angeles, culminating at one of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

The Olympic Road cycling time trial will be held on 19 July 2028. The event will start at the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park and finish at Griffith Observatory, establishing Griffith Park as the focal point for Olympic Road cycling competitions.

Later this year, the remaining full course details for all road events will be unveiled, including the Olympic marathon and race walk events.

The LA28 Olympic Games will take place between 14 and 30 July 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games, which will be held from 15 until 27 August.