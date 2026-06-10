SMA launches Private Museums Licensing Service

SHARJAH,10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced the launch of its Private Museums Registration and Licensing Service in Sharjah, inviting applications from collectors, owners of valuable cultural collections, and individuals and non-governmental entities seeking to establish or register private museums and obtain the required approvals via the Authority’s website. This service is based on Law No. (7) of 2020 AD regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to regulating this vital cultural sector within a robust institutional and professional framework, ensuring compliance with approved museum and operational standards and enhancing the quality of the cultural experience for visitors.

The launch also supports the Authority’s vision of empowering members of the community to contribute actively to safeguarding human heritage and preserving cultural memory by documenting private collections and presenting them in an appropriate setting that enriches the local cultural scene.

Available on SMA’s official website, the service provides a unified, user-friendly gateway for registering and licensing private museums, in line with the regulatory frameworks and approved standards in the Emirate of Sharjah. It further strengthens the role of private museums as active partners in preserving heritage and providing diverse cultural content for future generations.

The electronic service, offered by SMA in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, provides an integrated system for registering and accrediting private museums.

It enables applicants to enter museum details, specify its location and operating days, review the terms and conditions, and complete the application process online, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for users.

The licensing process is based on a set of core criteria, including adherence to the recognised museum concept, fulfilment of legal and operational requirements, and a clear presentation of the museum’s institutional identity as a private museum. It also requires ensuring the authenticity of collections and documenting their ownership through accurate and verified records.

Additional requirements include providing an appropriate display environment, clear signage, compliance with safety standards, and ensuring accessibility and a well-organised visitor flow within the museum.

The service is designed to be efficient and flexible, allowing applications to be submitted electronically and approvals to be granted within a short timeframe.

This reflects SMA’s commitment to facilitating procedures, encouraging cultural investment, and supporting individual and institutional initiatives in this field.

SMA invited owners of private museums, individuals, and non-governmental entities, as well as those interested in establishing new museums, to benefit from the service, review the approved requirements and criteria on the Authority’s website, and begin the registration process.

The Authority affirmed that the initiative marks an important step in preserving local culture as a vital component of national identity, while strengthening the role of private museums as key partners in safeguarding heritage, supporting cultural tourism, and enhancing Sharjah’s standing as a leading cultural destination regionally and globally.