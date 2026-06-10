UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Secretary-General of ASEAN

JAKARTA, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Qamzi presented his credentials to Dr Kao Kim Horn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as Ambassador of the UAE Mission to ASEAN, during a ceremony held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

Kim Horn wished Al Qamzi success in carrying out his duties, and in further developing and strengthening multilateral relations across various areas of cooperation between the UAE and ASEAN Member States. He also affirmed his readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate the Ambassador’s mission.

For his part, HAl Qamzi reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ keenness to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN and its Member States.

He also expressed his pride in representing the UAE to the organization and his dedication to supporting ASEAN’s objectives and mandate, as well as to consolidating and activating multilateral relations across various fields, in a manner that contributes to further strengthening ties between the United Arab Emirates and ASEAN Member States.