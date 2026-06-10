Dubai Municipality launches Future Leaders Youth Programme

DUBAI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the Future Leaders Youth Programme as an open lab and participatory platform to empower young Emirati talents and involve them in designing future solutions and projects.

The programme aims to attract university and postgraduate students, develop their knowledge and skills, and integrate them into the municipal work environment. It also seeks to adopt creative ideas through participatory design with youth and develop them into practical outputs that support Dubai Municipality’s projects.

The programme is one of Dubai Municipality’s leading training initiatives and reflects its belief in the capabilities of Emirati youth and their role in shaping the future of municipal work. It also aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision to empower national talent and prepare future-ready leaders.

The programme provides a participatory space and open lab designed to enhance the role of young talents in developing future projects. It combines theoretical knowledge with field application, enabling participants to develop integrated ideas within a learning and working environment supported by specialised experts and professionals.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the Municipality is committed to becoming a leading destination for young talent by providing a training platform that places youth alongside top experts and specialists. The programme moves beyond traditional training by preparing future leaders equipped with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience required to contribute to Dubai’s continued development.

He said: “The Future Leaders Youth Programme represents a pioneering training pathway designed by Dubai Municipality to keep pace with the changing needs of the future labour market. Through this open platform, we aim to train an elite group of young Emirati talents with creative ideas and strong potential. We view the programme as a genuine investment in the capabilities of our youth, equipping them with specialised knowledge in strategic disciplines that meet Dubai Municipality’s future needs.”

He added: “Our goal is to provide participants with the opportunity to contribute to designing and developing high-impact projects, proposing innovative urban experiences, and transforming their ideas into prototypes and practical solutions in partnership with experts and specialists across municipal work.”

Participants will undergo a learning and training experience that combines theoretical and practical knowledge with specialised skills, enabling them to develop smart solutions for future cities and apply them within Dubai Municipality’s workflows.

The disciplines covered by the programme include architecture, urban design, interior design, civil and architectural engineering, mechanical, electrical, environmental, and agricultural engineering, coastal and surveying engineering, Geographic Information Systems, data science, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and digital transformation.

The programme also covers sustainability and environmental sciences, sanitation and infrastructure projects, public health and safety, food safety, sociology and community development, public policy and administration, project management, innovation, and other disciplines related to municipal work and sustainable urban development.

The programme is designed for various categories of promising young talents, including undergraduate students in their final years of study, recent graduates seeking to build early professional experience, and postgraduate students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees.

The programme will launch at the beginning of July at Dubai Municipality Academy and supports the Municipality’s vision to qualify and empower national talent by involving youth in urban planning, design, and project management across various fields of municipal work. This contributes to the development of human-centric solutions and initiatives that enhance quality of life and wellbeing in the city.

The programme also aligns with the pathways of the Urban Planning and Design Lab, an innovative urban platform for dialogue, participatory design, and the development of future projects and ideas. The lab aims to create designs that support Dubai’s urban environment and develop applicable urban solutions with a direct impact on quality of life, based on the principles of sustainability, resilience, and local identity. This contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for future cities.

Dubai Municipality will strengthen its collaboration with leading local universities, academic institutions, and private sector partners specialising in vital fields that keep pace with future work requirements.

Dubai Municipality has outlined the enrolment criteria for the Future Leaders Youth Programme, with applicants required to be UAE nationals and university students. Upon completing the programme requirements, participants will receive an incentive reward and an accredited certificate in professional training and qualification.