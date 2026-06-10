Joint Statement by US, 21 nations condemns Iranian threats, malign actions in Europe, North America and Australia

NEW YORK, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States of America, the United Kingdom, Albania, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden condemned the lethal plotting and other malign actions in Europe, North America and Australia by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organisation, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security, including those against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests.

''We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now. The relationship between the Iranian security services and international and local criminal groups is long-standing. Their use of these groups is deplorable, a joint statement said.

''We also condemn the recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and U.S. interests.''

It added that attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately.

It commended the work of countries to counter these activities, and we are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them.