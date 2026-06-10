Abu Dhabi to host IMMAF Youth World Championships for fifth consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) — Abu Dhabi is set to host the seventh edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the fifth consecutive year. The championship will take place from 17 to 23 August 2026 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, with registrations preceding the event on August 16.

The continued hosting of this prestigious global event reflects the prominent position the UAE has attained on the international combat sports map, driven by the leadership’s forward-looking vision and the unwavering support provided to the sports sector. These efforts have further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading international destination for hosting and organising major sporting events and as a preferred venue for international sports federations.

Mohammed bin Dalmook Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, expressed his deep appreciation for the substantial support extended by the UAE leadership to the sports sector and athletes. He emphasised that this support represents a key pillar behind the continued achievements of Emirati sport at all levels.

He added that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the championship for the fifth consecutive year underscores its leadership as a global hub for major sporting events and reflects the growing confidence that international sports federations place in the UAE. He noted that the rapid growth of mixed martial arts in the country is the result of sustained support that has contributed to expanding participation, fostering a strong sporting culture, and inspiring young athletes to achieve success and represent the UAE with distinction at international competitions.

He further highlighted that the championship serves as a global platform for athletes to showcase their skills and abilities in pursuit of victory and medals. The event also promotes cultural and sporting exchange among nations, in line with the UAE’s mission of promoting tolerance, fair competition, and stronger connections between peoples through sport.

Kerrith Brown, IMMAF President, said: “The IMMAF Youth World Championships continues to stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication shown by all towards the development of elite pathways for young athletes in the sport of MMA. I am proud to thank and congratulate the UAE MMA Federation for its steadfast support of this platform, with leadership and enthusiasm that remain second to none in demonstrating passion and commitment to delivering a world-class championship for our future stars.”

This year’s championship is expected to attract some of the world’s most promising athletes, creating a truly global showcase that reflects the growing popularity of mixed martial arts. The event further reinforces the UAE’s role as a leading contributor to the sport’s development at both the regional and international levels through continued investment in sports infrastructure, support for emerging talent, and the strengthening of international partnerships to ensure the sport’s sustainable growth.

The championship will run over six days and feature elite athletes competing across three age divisions: Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), and Youth A (16–17 years). Members of the UAE national team are preparing intensively for the championship by enhancing their physical and mental readiness and refining their technical skills ahead of what is expected to be highly competitive contests featuring some of the world’s most promising young talents.