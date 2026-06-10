Etihad launches limited-edition Summer Essentials Kit onboard

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has launched a series of seasonal routes to popular destinations across Europe and Africa, alongside a limited-edition Summer Essentials Kit for guests travelling on inaugural seasonal services.

The airline this week begins operations to three new destinations as part of its ongoing network expansion, with flights to Krakow from 11th June, Palma de Mallorca from 12th June and Zanzibar from 14th June.

Etihad is also resuming seasonal services to several popular summer destinations, including Malaga and Mykonos from 15th June, Santorini from 16th June and Nice from 19th June. Services to Al Alamein on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast will resume from 16th July.

Passengers travelling on the first flights of all eight seasonal routes will receive a limited-edition Etihad Summer Essentials Kit, presented in a waterproof backpack inspired by the airline’s summer network.

The kit includes a waterproof phone pouch, one-shot electrolytes, Al Ain flavoured sparkling water, a ginger brew drink and water wipes, designed to help travellers stay refreshed and prepared for their holiday from arrival.

Etihad said the initiative is intended to enhance the travel experience through practical wellbeing-focused items while reflecting the vibrancy of its summer destinations.

Inspired by coastal escapes and city breaks, the Summer Essentials Kit combines travel convenience and comfort, allowing guests to begin their holiday experience immediately upon arrival.