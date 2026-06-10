UAE Games 2026 concludes with record participation

ABU DHABI, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the UAE Games 2026 concluded today in Abu Dhabi following several days of sports competitions and community activities that reflected the values of inclusion and empowerment.

The Games brought together more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities representing clubs and centers from across the UAE, alongside international delegations, guests and partners from various sectors.

Competition results saw Abu Dhabi Sports Club for People of Determination, part of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, top the overall standings with 62 medals and placements. Al Thiqah Club for Disabled finished second with 55 medals and placements, while Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services placed third with 50 medals and placements, following highly competitive events that reflected the continued growth of Special Olympics sports in the UAE.

The UAE Games welcomed strong participation from government and sports leaders, as well as delegations from Special Olympics Morocco and Special Olympics Malta, adding an international dimension to the competitions and creating opportunities for sporting and cultural exchange among athletes.

The UAE Games also attracted strong engagement from families, volunteers and public and private sector organisations, supported by a network of strategic partners who contributed to the success of the event and its lasting impact. Several partnerships and memoranda of understanding were signed during the Games to support the expansion of Special Olympics UAE programs and create additional opportunities for athletes both on and off the field of play.

Alongside the sports competitions, Healthy Athletes Screenings was one of the Games' key initiatives, providing athletes with specialised screenings and services focused on vision, oral health, fit feet and health promotion, reflecting Special Olympics UAE's commitment to supporting athlete health and well-being through a comprehensive and integrated approach.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, "The outstanding success of the UAE Games 2026 reflects the strong position of the Special Olympics movement in the UAE. As the Games conclude, our continued commitment to empowering athletes and creating opportunities for them to showcase their abilities and achievements gains a significant boost. This edition welcomed record participation of more than 1,000 athletes, alongside strong support from partners, families and volunteers, confirming that the Games have become a leading national platform that embodies the values of inclusion and community participation.

"We were delighted to welcome delegations from Special Olympics Morocco and Special Olympics Malta, whose participation added an important international dimension to the Games and contributed to meaningful sporting and cultural exchange among athletes. We are equally proud of the support provided by our strategic partners and supporting organisations, whose contributions played a vital role in the success of the Games and in ensuring its continued legacy."

The second edition of the UAE Games received extensive support from a group of strategic partners, including ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, AD Ports Group, Aldar, ADNOC, Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa, the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee, in addition to several sports federations and supporting organisations.

The support provided by these partners reflects a shared national commitment to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and expanding opportunities for participation across sports and community life.

This year's edition featured an expanded sports programme that included Men's Basketball, Women's 3x3 Basketball, 7-a-Side Football, Badminton, Powerlifting, Bocce and Bowling, in addition to the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP).

The Games also included several accompanying initiatives, including the Young Athletes Program, Esports and Games of the Future experiences, and the Fit 5 fitness programme.