Latifa bint Mohammed witnesses signing of two cooperation agreements in digital transformation, AI, healthcare

STOCKHOLM, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, witnessed the signing of two agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom of Sweden, in the areas of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Healthcare.

The agreement was signed during H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s visit to Sweden, leading a high-level delegation of ministers and government officials. The visit aims to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise, while exploring avenues to forge sustainable partnerships across vital, future-oriented sectors.

The signing of the two agreements underscores the commitment of government entities to expanding the global network of partnerships with leading corporations and leveraging advanced international expertise to develop innovative business models.

The first cooperation agreement was signed between the Digital Dubai Authority (Digital Dubai) and Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunication infrastructure, 5G networks and digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by Matar AlHemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment; and Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf.

The agreement aims to foster the exchange of best practices and expertise in digital transformation and AI, while enhancing cooperation in the development of digital systems that support Dubai’s ongoing digital transformation.

The second cooperation agreement was signed between the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Health on one side, and Kry, Europe’s largest digital healthcare provider, on the other.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange in health tech and health innovation initiatives.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Asma Al Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation; and Johannes Schildt, Founder of Kry.