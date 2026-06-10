Latifa bint Mohammed meets with prominent female figures, cultural, creative leaders in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with a number of prominent female figures and cultural and creative leaders in Sweden.

The engagements form part of H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s visit to the country, where she leads a high-level delegation of ministers and government officials.

During her meeting with female leaders in public policy, innovation, healthcare, technology, and education, H.H. Sheikha Latifa discussed successful models and best practices that empower women and enhance their participation in decision-making. She also highlighted women’s fundamental role in leading transformation and shaping future-forward policies and strategies.

The meeting also explored key aspects of leadership, governance and talent development, highlighting the role of women in building more sustainable and prosperous communities. It showcased successful models for balancing economic and social opportunities and empowering women to actively shape the future and drive comprehensive development.

As part of her visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed met with key Swedish cultural and creative leaders at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the museum and explored the key milestones of Swedish maritime history, the evolution of shipbuilding, and daily life in 17th century Sweden.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa and the cultural leaders exchanged views on the role of culture and creative industries in building cities and enhancing quality of life.

The meeting addressed the shared visions of the UAE and Sweden for the cultural and creative industries, with both countries adopting a closely aligned approach that views the sector as a promising economic driver worthy of investment and development to drive economic growth, attract talent, and foster innovation.

Discussions also touched on the policies and frameworks that support the cultural and creative sector, while reviewing models and best practices that drive the growth of the creative economy.

The meetings were attended by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; members of the delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikha Latifa; and senior officials from the Swedish Government.