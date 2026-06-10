Muslim Council of Elders: Dialogue among civilizations fundamental pillar for promoting peace, understanding among peoples

ABU DHABI, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that dialogue among civilizations is one of the most effective means of promoting understanding and rapprochement among peoples and cultures. It also helps to consolidate the values of peace, coexistence, and mutual respect, contributing to addressing shared global challenges and building a more secure and stable future for humanity.

In a statement issued on the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, observed annually on 10th June, the Council emphasised that the world today is in urgent need of strengthening a culture of dialogue and cooperation among diverse civilizations and cultures.

It stressed that civilizational and cultural diversity is a source of human enrichment and intellectual complementarity. Human civilizations—foremost among them Islamic civilization—have, throughout history, contributed to building a shared human legacy through interaction, exchange, and cooperation.

The Muslim Council of Elders continues to make sustained efforts to promote dialogue among civilizations and cultures, driven by its firm belief that acquaintance, understanding, and cooperation are essential pillars for achieving global peace.

In this context, the Council has organised seven rounds of the East–West Dialogue for Coexistence and launched pioneering initiatives, including the International Peace Convoys, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, and student dialogue programs for Human Fraternity. These initiatives have contributed to expanding the scope of dialogue and strengthening communication among followers of different religions and cultures.

The Council further affirmed that the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness the late Pope Francis, former head of the Catholic Church, represents a global model of constructive dialogue and cooperation among followers of different religions and cultures.

The Council reiterated that the future of humanity must be built on dialogue, understanding, and cooperation, alongside the promotion of the values of peace, justice, and mutual respect among peoples.