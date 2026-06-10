Sharjah Airport secures Level 4 carbon accreditation milestone

SHARJAH, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport has achieved Level 4 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, administered by Airports Council International (ACI), marking a milestone that reflects its continued progress in sustainability and climate action.

The accreditation was awarded at the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 14 May 2026.

The achievement reflects Sharjah Airport’s continued progress in aligning its carbon management strategies with global climate goals by delivering absolute emissions reductions and strengthening collaboration with partners across the airport ecosystem, as part of the aviation industry’s collective efforts to address climate change.

On this occasion, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “Sharjah Airport’s achievement of Level 4 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme reflects our continued commitment to embedding sustainability across all aspects of our operations. This level requires airports to achieve absolute emissions reductions and to expand collaboration with partners across the airport community to maximise the collective impact of environmental efforts.”

He added, “This milestone aligns with the vision of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah to advance environmental sustainability and support the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative. We continue to implement high-quality projects focused on enhancing energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy solutions, and introducing innovative initiatives that help reduce emissions while supporting operational excellence.”

He further emphasised that the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme remains the leading global framework for carbon management in the aviation sector. He noted that Sharjah Airport’s progression to Level 4 reflects the success of its long-term climate strategy, built on innovation, collaboration, and effective partnerships, thereby further strengthening its position as a leading model for airports across the region.

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said, “We congratulate Sharjah Airport on achieving Level 4 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation. By positioning itself as a leader in efficient carbon management, Sharjah Airport demonstrates a robust commitment to building a more sustainable future. This achievement aligns perfectly with our industry's collective vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."

Sharjah Airport began its journey within the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme in 2014 by achieving Level 1 (Mapping), becoming one of the first airports in the region to join the programme. In 2016, the airport achieved Level 2 (Reduction) after implementing several initiatives to enhance energy efficiency, including the installation of LED lighting systems, upgrading air conditioning systems, and introducing solar energy across several airport facilities.

In 2018, Sharjah Airport achieved Level 3 (Optimisation) by expanding emissions management to include partners operating within the airport community, such as airlines and ground handling service providers, through the adoption of more efficient energy and resource management practices.

In 2020, Sharjah Airport became the first airport in the GCC and the second in the Middle East to achieve carbon neutrality at Level 3+ (Neutrality) by offsetting remaining unavoidable emissions through support for certified carbon-reduction projects.

In this context, achieving Level 4 marks a new milestone in the airport’s environmental journey, reflecting its transition from carbon neutrality to a focus on delivering absolute and sustainable emissions reductions in collaboration with partners across its integrated ecosystem.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme was launched by ACI Europe in 2009 and expanded to the Asia-Pacific region in 2011. The programme provides airports with a comprehensive framework to measure, manage, and reduce carbon emissions across seven levels of accreditation, ranging from emissions mapping to achieving a NetZero carbon balance and partnership-driven climate action.

With the achievement of Level 4 accreditation, Sharjah Airport continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading airports for sustainable aviation, contributing to global efforts to address climate change while delivering a responsible and efficient travel experience in line with the highest international standards.