SCC office board reviews third session closing plans

SHARJAH, 10th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) office board held its sixth meeting at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah as part of the third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term, under the chairmanship of Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

The session was attended by Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Vice Chairman of the Council, together with members of the Bureau representing the standing committee chairpersons, including Mohammed Ali Jaber Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Legislative, Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals and Complaints Committee; Engineer Jamila Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Public Utilities Committee; Tariq Murad Mirza Al Balushi, Chairman of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee; Jassim Mohammed Al Hannawi Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Recommendations Drafting Committee; Sheikha Ali Al Naqbi, Chairperson of the Education, Culture, Media and Youth Affairs Committee; and Saeed Matar bin Hamed Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Family Affairs Committee. Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of the Council and Rapporteur of the office, was also present.

The office board began by approving the minutes of its fifth session, then proceeded to discuss the agenda items. It reviewed the parliamentary questions submitted by council members, which reflect public concerns and citizens’ aspirations, as well as a range of proposals received from both members and the public, reaffirming the council’s role as an effective link between the community and decision-makers in serving society.

During the meeting, the office also reviewed arrangements for the closing ceremony of the third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term, scheduled for the 18th and final sitting on Thursday, 11 June 2026, corresponding to 23 Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH. The closing session will follow the consideration and in-depth discussion of the draft law regulating the profession of expert witnesses before judicial authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah for 2026, marking the conclusion of the third parliamentary session, a period distinguished by active and impactful legislative work.

In a statement following the meeting, Halima Humaid Al Owais praised the exceptional and dedicated efforts of the council and its standing committees, commending the pivotal role of council members and the General Secretariat in providing comprehensive technical and administrative support. She affirmed that throughout the current session, the council remained committed to examining issues closely connected to people’s lives and discussing the policies of various local government departments and authorities in Sharjah, thereby strengthening the council’s legislative and oversight functions and enabling it to closely monitor matters affecting citizens. Al Owais also expressed her deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, for their unwavering support and continuous patronage. She further extended her appreciation to all government institutions, entities, and media organisations that cooperated with the council in advancing its mission.