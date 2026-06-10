Strategic dialogue between GCC, Canada enhances cooperation, sustainable partnerships: GCC Secretary-General

MANAMA, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said that the third GCC-Canada Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue represents an important platform for expanding cooperation, not only in addressing current challenges but also in building sustainable strategic partnerships across areas of mutual interest, reflecting the growing importance of relations between the two sides.

His remarks came during the meeting held today in Manama, chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain and President of the current session of the Ministerial Council, with the participation of GCC foreign ministers and Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

At the outset of his remarks, Albudaiwi expressed his appreciation to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, President of the current session of the Supreme Council, for the support and facilities provided by Bahrain to ensure the success of GCC activities, as well as the continued support given to joint Gulf action by the leaders of the GCC states.

He said the meeting was being held amid complex regional and international developments, citing what he described as the Iranian aggression against GCC states since 28th February 2026, which he said had continued to the present time and disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, causing serious repercussions for the global economy.

He noted that the meeting carried particular importance in light of these challenges, providing an opportunity to exchange views, coordinate positions and strengthen cooperation between the GCC and Canada in support of security, stability and prosperity.

Albudaiwi also welcomed United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 and stressed the importance of implementing it to achieve its objectives of safeguarding international peace and security and deterring actions that threaten regional stability or undermine international law.

He expressed appreciation for Canada's condemnation of the attacks against GCC states and its support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Secretary-General said the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Canada marked a significant step forward in relations between the two sides. He noted that the memorandum of understanding signed between the GCC General Secretariat and the Government of Canada had established a strong institutional framework for the dialogue, while the Joint Action Plan for 2025-2029 identified priorities and mechanisms for cooperation in political and security affairs, trade and investment, energy, education, health and other key sectors.

Albudaiwi highlighted the growth of economic relations between the GCC and Canada, noting that bilateral trade reached approximately US$7.7 billion in 2025. Foreign direct investment inflows to GCC countries exceeded US$2 billion in 2024, reflecting the strength of existing economic ties and the potential for further trade and investment cooperation.

He stressed the importance of building on the progress achieved in economic relations by expanding mutual trade and investment and strengthening cooperation in conventional and renewable energy, innovation, advanced technologies, food security and supply chains, in a manner that supports sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.

He concluded by welcoming Canada's hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, wishing the tournament every success.