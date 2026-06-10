Sharjah welcomes Summer 2026 with diverse offers, events

SHARJAH, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Sharjah has launched its Summer 2026 season, featuring promotional offers, cultural and entertainment events, and family activities, alongside Sharjah Summer Offers 2026, which runs until 31st August. The initiative aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a comprehensive family and tourism destination.

The summer programme offers visitors and residents a wide range of experiences, including shopping promotions, entertainment activities, cultural events and family-focused attractions across the emirate.

Sharjah continues to reinforce its status as a preferred regional tourism destination through a diverse mix of cultural landmarks, waterfronts, beaches, natural attractions and family-friendly facilities. Visitors can also enjoy traditional markets, modern entertainment venues, restaurants and cafés throughout the emirate.

To stay updated on events, festivals, cultural activities, sporting events and entertainment programmes, visitors can access the Sharjah events calendar through sharjahevents.ae.

Among the emirate’s key heritage attractions is the Heart of Sharjah district, which offers visitors an opportunity to explore the emirate’s rich cultural heritage through historic alleyways, heritage buildings and traditional markets.

In the Central Region, Al Dhaid Fort, the historic Al Sharia area and Al Dhaid Sharia Souq provide a heritage experience that combines culture, tourism and commerce. In Khor Fakkan, Souq Sharq and the Old Market Museum showcase traditional lifestyles, crafts and local heritage.

Sharjah also offers a rich cultural programme through its museums and cultural institutions. The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization features seven galleries highlighting Islamic history, arts, sciences and craftsmanship.

The House of Wisdom remains one of the emirate’s leading cultural destinations, housing more than 100,000 books, reading spaces, discussion rooms and landscaped gardens. Throughout June and early July, it is hosting workshops and activities for children and young people, including 2D design and vinyl cutting, 3D scanning and printing, STEM programmes, AI cartoon creation, nature exploration activities and yoga sessions for mothers and children.

Sharjah is home to more than 16 museums, making it the emirate with the largest number of museums in the UAE. These institutions offer year-round educational programmes, workshops, exhibitions and community events for visitors of all ages.

The Sharjah Museums Authority and Sharjah Archaeology Authority also provide interactive virtual tours, allowing visitors to explore museums, heritage sites and archaeological landmarks through 360-degree digital platforms.

Running until 31st August, Sharjah Summer Offers 2026 is being organised for the first time as a 100-day campaign involving hotels, shopping centres, retail outlets and tourism attractions across the emirate.

The campaign offers promotional packages, discounts, entertainment programmes, tourism experiences and prize draws.