Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Permanent Representative to United Nations

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Ambassador Mike Waltz, Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States, particularly within the framework of multilateral action and international organisations. They also reviewed regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of sisterly countries, and their impact on international peace and security, energy supplies, maritime security and the stability of the global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the United States for its full solidarity with the UAE following these unprovoked Iranian attacks.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region, including the situations in Sudan and Lebanon, and discussed ways to promote sustainable regional peace and security through enhanced collective action to address current challenges and support efforts aimed at achieving stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Ambassador Mike Waltz also discussed the growing strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the strength of the longstanding ties between the two friendly countries and the continued development of their strategic partnership. He highlighted the shared commitment to advancing this partnership and expanding cooperation across all vital fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and promotes security, stability and prosperity at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.