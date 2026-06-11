Kuwait air traffic returns to normal, flights resume

KUWAIT, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) announced on Thursday that air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal following the end of the circumstances that had necessitated earlier precautionary measures.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), PACA said that it is closely monitoring developments around the clock in continuous coordination with relevant authorities inside and outside Kuwait to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the airspace.

It added that normal operations have resumed at Kuwait International Airport, with flights operating according to approved schedules, while ongoing monitoring and immediate assessment of any developments continue to ensure that necessary measures are taken when required.