Under directives of UAE President, UAE provides urgent relief aid to those affected by Euphrates flooding in Syria

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has provided urgent relief assistance to those affected by recent flooding of the Euphrates River in Syria.

The move comes as part of the UAE's international commitment and humanitarian responsibility towards communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. The UAE continues to provide immediate support to those affected through the delivery of essential relief supplies and basic shelter materials for men, women and children.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, underscored the importance the UAE leadership places on delivering urgent relief support to countries affected by natural disasters or critical humanitarian crises. He highlighted that this approach stems from the enduring legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his values of giving, solidarity, extending assistance and cooperation in service of humanity.