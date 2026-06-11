32 Emirati AI experts begin seven-month programme to advance UAE's strategic priorities

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-two Emirati artificial intelligence specialists have begun NEP-AI, a seven-month leadership programme under which they will develop strategic projects aligned with the UAE's artificial intelligence priorities.

NEP-AI was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in November 2025.

The National Experts Programme (NEP) is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

NEP-AI is a new specialised track of the NEP, created to prepare Emirati experts to harness the power of AI in shaping the UAE’s future. NEP-AI supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, bridging technology, leadership, and national development.

The cohort is the largest and most geographically and age-diverse since the programme's launch in 2019.

It comprises 32 participants from six emirates, with an average age of 33. Participants represent the public, state-owned and private sectors, with 50 percent drawn from public institutions, 28 percent from state-owned enterprises and 22 percent from the private sector.

Participants hold advanced academic qualifications, with 22 percent holding PhDs and 66 percent holding Master's degrees.

Over the coming months, participants will explore how AI can be applied to some of the most pressing opportunities and challenges facing their sectors. Drawing on expertise from government, industry, academia, and technology, they will examine how AI can improve decision-making, enhance public services, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new economic opportunities.

A key component of the programme is the NEP-AI Capstone Project, through which participants identify real sector-specific challenges and drive applied AI implementation with measurable outcomes within their organisations and across the UAE.

The opening module, held in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 12th June, focuses on the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, governance frameworks and national sector priorities, providing participants with a foundation for developing projects aligned with the country's strategic objectives.

The launch of NEP-AI comes as the UAE expands its investment in AI across government services, critical industries, and economic development. By equipping Emirati experts with advanced technical and leadership capabilities, the programme aims to strengthen the national talent pipeline needed to support the country's long-term AI ambitions.