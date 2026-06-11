Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Holistic Medical Centre to support students in rehabilitation workshops

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a cooperation agreement with Holistic Medical Centre to support students enrolled in its rehabilitation workshops, enhance their health and vocational readiness, and increase opportunities for their inclusion in suitable work environments.

The agreement forms part of the authority's efforts to strengthen vocational rehabilitation through specialised partnerships that integrate medical, vocational and psychological assessments with training and employment plans, supporting a smoother transition from rehabilitation programmes to the labour market.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in providing assessment services, including medical fitness examinations, workplace evaluations and identification of health and vocational needs. The partnership also covers the preparation of medical and vocational reports to help determine suitable job roles for People of Determination in line with occupational health and safety standards.

Areas of cooperation include supporting vocational rehabilitation and training plans through assessments of trainees' ability to perform job tasks, providing recommendations to improve performance and employability, and proposing workplace adjustments and assistive tools where required.

The agreement also covers awareness programmes, educational initiatives and workshops on occupational health, as well as technical and advisory support. It includes training for staff and professionals working with People of Determination in occupational safety procedures to help create safer, more inclusive training and work environments.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said the agreement marks an important step in advancing vocational rehabilitation pathways by linking training programmes with medical, vocational and psychological assessments.

He said the partnership with Holistic Medical Centre will enhance the readiness of students to transition from rehabilitation workshops to suitable employment opportunities while supporting the development of safer and more inclusive workplaces based on specialised assessments and professional recommendations.

Al Humaidan added that the organisation remains committed to building effective partnerships that empower People of Determination and transform rehabilitation into a pathway towards productivity and active participation in society and the labour market.

Professor Dr. Nihyan Hilal, Executive Director of Holistic Medical Centre, said the agreement reflects the centre's commitment to supporting national efforts to empower People of Determination and promote their sustainable integration into the labour market.

He said the centre will provide advanced health and vocational assessments and specialised medical fitness examinations to support job matching and workplace adaptation, helping create safe and inclusive environments while improving quality of life and independence for People of Determination.