KEZAD Group announces development of AED112 million SME Hub in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, has announced the development of the KEZAD SME Hub, a purpose-built business platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The SME Hub marks the group’s first-of-its-kind development designed to support SMEs in establishing and scaling their operations in the emirate.

Scheduled for handover before the end of this year, and located in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah), the 25,260 square metre KEZAD SME Hub is designed as a practical bridge between early-stage SME incubators and full-fledged industrial market facilities. The aim of the SME Hub is to ease the transition from startup to scaled production and distribution within an integrated economic zone.

The hub benefits from direct connectivity to Khalifa Port and Etihad Rail networks, and offers businesses access to more than 75 percent of the UAE’s urban areas within a 90-minute drive.

The AED112 million hub combines Micro Industrial Units and office suites in a single model, enabling SMEs to streamline day-to-day activity, logistics and costs. Co-located within a like-minded SME community and complementary industrial activities, businesses can unlock partnership opportunities through shared services and supplier networks.

The hub comprises 175 flexible business-ready Micro Industrial Units starting from 100 square metres, supported by a dedicated business centre and access to KEZAD’s on-site infrastructure and business support services.

SMEs represent 94 percent of all businesses in the UAE, and contribute to 64 percent of the nation’s non-oil GDP. In Abu Dhabi, SMEs constitute around 98 percent of the emirate’s businesses, employ 46 percent of the workforce, and contribute to around 43 percent to its non-oil GDP.

With the SME sector expected to grow to one million enterprises by 2030, SME development remains central to the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said, “SME sector growth is a top priority for Abu Dhabi. In alignment with the leadership’s vision, we aim to establish KEZAD as a thriving ecosystem for small and medium enterprise development in the region."

He added that the hub will serve as a launchpad for SMEs, nurturing and developing the industry with vital resources and support required to grow in a competitive market. Joining the hub will also enable SME investors to leverage the advantages and business support provided by KEZAD’s integrated business ecosystems.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “With the SME Hub initiative, we are strengthening KEZAD’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem dedicated to small and medium industries. The hub will play a crucial role by providing early-stage support for SME startups while also enabling established SMEs to scale their operations at competitive costs within an integrated industrial environment, bridging the gap between SME incubators and the industrial market facilities needed to compete and grow.”

Small and medium enterprises play a vital role in Abu Dhabi’s economy, fuelling industrial advancement and job creation. Backed by the leadership’s vision, KEZAD continues to empower SMEs to set up, thrive, and grow into globally competitive businesses, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading destination for industry and commerce.

Additionally, KEZAD Group has signed an MoU with Emirates Growth Fund to support the development of UAE-based SMEs, combining KEZAD’s integrated industrial and logistics ecosystem with EGF’s growth capital and strategic support. The collaboration aims to help high-potential SMEs access the resources, infrastructure and guidance needed to scale their operations and compete in wider regional and global markets.