UAE President receives US Ambassador to the United Nations

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Ambassador Mike Waltz, Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

The meeting discussed UAE-US strategic ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields in support of both countries’ mutual interests.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments and their implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on international maritime security and the global economy.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.