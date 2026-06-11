Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran

AMMAN, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's Armed Forces said air defence systems, supported by Royal Air Force aircraft, intercepted and destroyed 20 missiles launched from Iran towards the Azraq area in Zarqa Governorate early on Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said the interception resulted in the fall of missile debris in the area, but no injuries or material damage were reported.

Engineering teams were deployed to deal with the remnants of the missiles and ensure that no unexploded materials remained at the sites, the source added.

The source said that the Jordan Armed Forces continue to closely monitor regional developments and maintain the highest levels of operational readiness in response to evolving security conditions.

He reaffirmed that the armed forces remain committed to protecting the Kingdom's airspace, defending its sovereignty and preserving the security and integrity of its territory.