Girl injured, homes damaged in Bahrain after Iranian attack

MANAMA,11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that a child sustained minor injuries and material damage was caused as a result of Iranian attacks.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the girl suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The ministry added that the debris from the interception and destruction of Iranian drones caused vehicles to catch fire and damaged homes in Hamad Town and the Bahraini capital, Manama.

It noted that the Civil Defence and the National Ambulance teams had taken the necessary measures.