Bahrain Defence Force intercepts missiles, drones

MANAMA, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said that the air defence intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said, "Iran continued its systematic hostile approach through its criminal missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

"The deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the General Command stressed.