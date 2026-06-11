GPSSA launches new AI-powered call centre

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a Smart Call Centre powered by artificial intelligence, aimed at enhancing customer service efficiency and improving user experience.

The new facility is staffed by specialised personnel supported by advanced AI systems designed to process customer enquiries and feedback quickly and effectively.

The initiative follows an extensive review conducted by GPSSA to identify operational challenges and analyse customer feedback gathered through various service assessment tools.

To address these challenges, the authority implemented 12 strategic initiatives that form the foundation of the new centre. The measures were developed as part of a broader automation programme designed to improve service delivery and accelerate issue resolution.

A key component of the project is an AI-driven operating framework that includes an advanced knowledge base providing agents with instant access to unified legal and operational information during customer interactions.

The centre also features a Unified Agent Interface that provides staff with a complete view of a customer's interaction history across multiple channels, reducing the need for customers to repeat information.

Additional enhancements include an upgraded Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, workforce expansion and specialised training programmes.

GPSSA has also strengthened operational governance through the introduction of 37 key performance indicators, an automated quality assessment framework and a dedicated workforce management system.

Among the technologies introduced is the Smart Agent Assistant, an AI-powered tool that transcribes calls in real time and recommends responses and relevant legal references to support agents and accelerate case resolution.

The authority has also deployed a 24-hour AI chatbot capable of analysing customer enquiries, anticipating user needs and handling routine requests without human intervention.

According to GPSSA, the initiatives have delivered significant performance improvements. In April 2026, the centre handled 15,126 calls and achieved a service delivery rate of 95.29 percent.

The authority reported a first-contact resolution rate of 77.25 percent and a reduction in average handling time from six minutes to 14 seconds.

Customer satisfaction reached 90.78 percent, while dissatisfaction fell to 7.4 percent.

During a visit to the facility, Faras Al Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, said the new centre reflects the authority's commitment to delivering government services that exceed customer expectations.

He said the initiative marks a shift from a traditional reactive service model to a proactive, AI-powered approach capable of delivering faster and more accurate support.

Al Ramahi added that the project demonstrates GPSSA's strategy of combining advanced artificial intelligence technologies with specialised human expertise to create a data-driven and agile service ecosystem.