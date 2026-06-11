UAE launches ‘Step of Hope’ prosthetics programme for amputees from Gaza

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the International Charity Organisation (ICO), on Thursday launched the “Step of Hope” prosthetics programme. This specialised humanitarian initiative is dedicated to providing prosthetic care for Palestinians who have suffered limb amputations due to the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative aims to fit upper and lower prosthetic limbs for injured and displaced persons, restoring their mobility, fostering recovery, and helping them rebuild their lives with renewed hope.

The programme is structured into three comprehensive operational phases. The first phase begins in Al Arish, Egypt, utilising an integrated care system. Patients contact the dedicated hotline of the UAE floating hospital, where they are scheduled for precise clinical examinations. Accurate measurements are then taken to manufacture custom prosthetics that meet the highest medical and technical standards.

The second phase focuses on employing technology to overcome field challenges inside the Strip. Teams inside the Gaza Strip will use 3D digital scanning technology to map patients' residual limbs. This data will be transmitted via secure, professional software to the UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, where the precise prosthetics will be fabricated and delivered back to the beneficiaries in Gaza.

In its third phase, the programme transitions from emergency response to long-term sustainability by localising the prosthetics industry within Gaza. This involves establishing specialised manufacturing centres, securing strategic warehouses for raw materials and medical devices, and funding the rehabilitation of existing local workshops. This phase aims to boost the local economy while accelerating rehabilitation timelines.

The programme utilises cutting-edge prosthetic technology tailored to individual anatomical needs.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohamed Al Sharif, Official Spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said that this programme is an extension of the continuous humanitarian relief campaign launched in November 2023 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"'Step of Hope' embodies the UAE’s unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. While this is not our first foray into prosthetic care, it represents the launch of a fully integrated ecosystem alongside the ICO. We anticipate more charitable organisations will join this alliance in the near future."

Al Sharif added that the initial phase will provide over 40 custom prosthetics. In parallel with treating patients currently at the UAE floating hospital, the team is actively coordinating to receive cases directly from Gaza and is studying the feasibility of establishing a permanent prosthetics workshop within the Strip.

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the ICO, said, "Our collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the deeply rooted humanitarian values of the UAE leadership, which places human dignity at the centre of its global mission.

"The ICO is fully committed to expanding this project to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries. This initiative builds upon our ongoing humanitarian partnership, which has previously delivered food supplies, critical medical equipment, and essential pharmaceuticals to Gaza, made possible by the continuous support of our leadership and the enduring generosity of the UAE community."