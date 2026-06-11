Emaar to unveil AED200 billion urban development project in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties announced on Thursday that it is preparing to unveil an extraordinary destination in the heart of Dubai, one that is set to become the city's most iconic urban address and a defining chapter in Dubai's remarkable story of transformation, with a total development value of AED200 billion.

The company explained that the forthcoming masterplan will deliver a gross floor area exceeding 4.5 million square metres, with the capacity to accommodate nearly 150,000 residents, and will be spread across five integrated districts.

The project is based on the principles of the 20-minute city; this development will seamlessly integrate the most advanced smart mobility infrastructure, intelligent building systems and comprehensive digital connectivity. Soft mobility networks, EV-friendly pathways, app-integrated community management and data-driven public services will render the rhythms of daily life entirely effortless.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said, "This development reflects our deep confidence in the future of the UAE and our belief in the visionary leadership that continues to create an environment where ambition, innovation and bold ideas can thrive. This is Emaar at its most ambitious, and Dubai at its most inspiring."