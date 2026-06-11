FIFA World Cup 2026™ set to break historic attendance record

MEXICO CITY, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has confirmed the final stadium capacities for all 16 venues that will stage matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The stadiums will come alive as millions of fans from across the globe come together to celebrate the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever staged. Each venue has been prepared to deliver a world-class experience, ensuring that every seat contributes to the electrifying atmosphere that defines football’s greatest stage.

The confirmation of stadium capacities for the event marks the last operational milestone in the countdown to kick-off. Following unprecedented global demand, the tournament’s cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, is now firmly on course to be surpassed, reflecting the scale and ambition of the first 48-team edition.

The finalised capacities underline the scale of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will see more teams, more matches and more fans than ever before, setting new benchmarks for attendance and global engagement.

Mexico City Stadium tops the list of World Cup venues by capacity, with 80,824 seats, followed by New York New Jersey Stadium with 80,663. Dallas Stadium has a capacity of 70,649, while Los Angeles Stadium can accommodate 70,492 spectators.

Other host venues include Atlanta (68,239), Houston (68,777), Philadelphia (68,324), San Francisco Bay Area (68,827), Kansas City (69,045), Seattle (66,925), Boston (64,146), Miami (64,478), BC Place Vancouver (52,497), Monterrey (51,243), Guadalajara (45,664) and Toronto (43,036).